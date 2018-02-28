24 players selected to face Kentucky Juniors, Indiana Seniors in June games Twenty-four players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2018. Players in the core group include Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, Rikki Harris of North Central, Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville and Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City. The North group players are Sydney Freeman of Central Noble, Tai-Yanna Jackson of East Chicago Central, Morgan Litwiller of Northridge, Riley Ott of LaPorte and Emma and Sophia Nolan of Marquette Catholic.

The Central group players are Jordyn Barga of Monroe Central, Cyndi Dodd of Warren Central, Carissa Garcia of Fort Wayne Concordia, Amaya Hamilton of Hamilton Southeastern, Sylare Starks of Homestead and Cameron Tabor of New Castle. The South group players are Addy Blackwell of Bloomington South, Trinity Brady of Lawrence North, Savaya Brockington of North Central, Kinnidy Garrard of Pike, Makinzi Meurer of North Knox and Grace Waggoner of Vincennes Rivet. The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced. The Junior All-Stars will play two games against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 and June 2 at sites to be announced. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 6, also at a site to be announced. All three games will be doubleheaders with the 2018 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen during March. The players listed as core group players will play in all three games. The players listed as South group will join the Core group and play against the Kentucky Juniors in Kentucky (on June 1). The Central group and North group also will join the Core group and play one time each -- either against Kentucky Juniors in Indiana (on June 2) or against the Indiana Seniors (on June 6). The night and opponent for the Central and North groups will be determined later. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 8 at a site in Kentucky that has not yet been announced. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky's seniors again on June 9 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

The IBCA/Subway girls basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2018 will be released later this week. A list of those chosen as 2018 girls Junior All-Stars follows. 2018 IndyStar Girls Junior All-Stars CORE GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Jorie Allen, 6-1, F, Bedford North Lawrence, Indiana Shaila Beeler, 5-8, G, Warren Central, undecided Rikki Harris, 5-11, G, North Central, Ohio State Lilly Hatton, 6-1, F, North Harrison, undecided Maddie Nolan, 5-9, G, Zionsville, undecided Hannah Noveroske, 6-4, C, Michigan City, Xavier NORTH GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Sydney Freeman, 5-7, G, Central Noble, Ball State Tai-Yanna Jackson, 6-6, C, East Chicago Central, undecided Morgan Litwiller, 5-11, F, Northridge, Eastern Illinois Emma Nolan, 6-1, F, Marquette Catholic, Saint Louis Sophia Nolan, 6-1, F, Marquette Catholic, Saint Louis Riley Ott, 5-6, G, LaPorte, undecided CENTRAL GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Jordyn Barga, 6-0, F, Monroe Central, undecided Cyndi Dodd, 6-5, C, Warren Central, undecided Carissa Garcia, 5-7, G, Fort Wayne Concordia, Northern Kentucky

Amaya Hamilton, 6-2, F, Hamilton Southeastern, undecided Sylare Starks, 5-8, G, Homestead, undecided Cameron Tabor, 5-9, G, New Castle, undecided SOUTH GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Addy Blackwell, 5-4, G, Bloomington South, undecided Trinity Brady, 5-11, F, Lawrence North, undecided Savaya Brockington, 5-4, G, North Central, undecided Kinnidy Garrard, 6-0, F, Pike, undecided Makinzi Meurer, 5-5, G, North Knox, undecided Grace Waggoner, 6-0, G/F, Vincennes Rivet, undecided Head coach: TBA Assistant coaches: TBA