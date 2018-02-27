Attached is the list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60.

Two sessions of the 37th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 4th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 East 75th Street). Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST). The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two leading scorers— Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA (28.7 ppg) and Leigha Brown, DeKalb (28). Four other attendees are among the state’s top scoring leaders— Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun (24.3 ppg), Audrey Reed, Sheridian (23.9), Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove (22.5) and Kendall Fisher, Tindley (22.5). There is one player that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who also competed in the 2018 IHSAA state finals on February 24th— Kyra Whitaker (AAA - runner-up Greensburg). Also among the 2018 Top 60 selectees are 12 girls who will play at “in-state” Division I basketball programs during the 2018-2019 season— Blake Smith (Carmel) at Ball State, Ellen Ross (Fort Wayne Dwenger) at Butler, Anna Newman (Evansville North) and Sydney Tucker (Frankton) at Evansville, Bree Boles (Lapel), Daijah Smith (Gary Lighthouse CPA) and Michaela White (Pike) at Indiana State, Taylor Ramey (North Central-Marion) at IUPUI, Katlyn Gilbert (Heritage Christian) at Notre Dame, Cassidy Hardin (Center Grove), Kayana Traylor (Martinsville) and walk-on Ajah Stallings (North Central-Marion) at Purdue. Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Four other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2018 Top 60 staff— Stephan Hamaker (Frankton), Kevin Merriweather (Tindley), Kristin Raker (Beech Grove) and Jason Simpson (Greensburg). Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington Angel Baker, Pike Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland Breanna Boles, Lapel Leigha Brown, DeKalb Olivia Bryant, Cascade Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun Tia Chambers, Penn Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South Nia Clark, Ben Davis Kelli Damman, Carroll (Allen) Maggie Deboy, Rossville Merideth Deckard, Martinsville Lexi Dellinger, South Adams Amy Dilk, Carmel Sara Doi, Penn Breanna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop Jalaya Dowell, Castle Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville Kendall Fisher, Tindley Addy Galarno, Columbus East Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian Katie Giller, Beech Grove Toni Grace, Fishers Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove Hadassah Harris, Heritage Christian Maci Heimlich, North White Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian Mikia Keith, Pike Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights Emily Kiser, Noblesville Destyne Knight, Frankton Courtney Krol, Chesterton Brooke McKinley, Northridge McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence Anna Newman, Evansville North Cali Nolot, North Harrison Samantha Olinger, Plainfield Keya Patton, Indianapolis Cathedral Audrey Reed, Sheridan Logan Rowles, Norwell Mya Scheidt, Crown Point Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del Blake Smith, Carmel Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA Ajah Stallings, North Central (Marion) Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin) Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley Asia Strong, South Bend Riley Tomi Taiwo, Carmel Kelsy Taylor, New Albany Kayana Traylor, Martinsville Sydney Tucker, Frankton Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg Michaela White, Pike Skye Williams, Tindley Hannah Wolford, Providence Kiare Young, Princeton

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE Abi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln Taylor Ramey, North Central (Marion) Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger