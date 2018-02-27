|Eastern's Rachel Stewart and several others from Southern Indiana invited to top 60 workout
|Written by George Browning
|Tuesday, 27 February 2018 00:00
|
Attached is the list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60.
Two sessions of the 37th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 4th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 East 75th Street).
Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).
The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two leading scorers— Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA (28.7 ppg) and Leigha Brown, DeKalb (28). Four other attendees are among the state’s top scoring leaders— Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun (24.3 ppg), Audrey Reed, Sheridian (23.9), Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove (22.5) and Kendall Fisher, Tindley (22.5).
There is one player that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who also competed in the 2018 IHSAA state finals on February 24th— Kyra Whitaker (AAA - runner-up Greensburg).
Also among the 2018 Top 60 selectees are 12 girls who will play at “in-state” Division I basketball programs during the 2018-2019 season— Blake Smith (Carmel) at Ball State, Ellen Ross (Fort Wayne Dwenger) at Butler, Anna Newman (Evansville North) and Sydney Tucker (Frankton) at Evansville, Bree Boles (Lapel), Daijah Smith (Gary Lighthouse CPA) and Michaela White (Pike) at Indiana State, Taylor Ramey (North Central-Marion) at IUPUI, Katlyn Gilbert (Heritage Christian) at Notre Dame, Cassidy Hardin (Center Grove), Kayana Traylor (Martinsville) and walk-on Ajah Stallings (North Central-Marion) at Purdue.
Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Four other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2018 Top 60 staff— Stephan Hamaker (Frankton), Kevin Merriweather (Tindley), Kristin Raker (Beech Grove) and Jason Simpson (Greensburg).
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.
Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington
Angel Baker, Pike
Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central
Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland
Breanna Boles, Lapel
Leigha Brown, DeKalb
Olivia Bryant, Cascade
Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove
Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun
Tia Chambers, Penn
Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South
Nia Clark, Ben Davis
Kelli Damman, Carroll (Allen)
Maggie Deboy, Rossville
Merideth Deckard, Martinsville
Lexi Dellinger, South Adams
Amy Dilk, Carmel
Sara Doi, Penn
Breanna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop
Jalaya Dowell, Castle
Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville
Kendall Fisher, Tindley
Addy Galarno, Columbus East
Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso
Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian
Katie Giller, Beech Grove
Toni Grace, Fishers
Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove
Hadassah Harris, Heritage Christian
Maci Heimlich, North White
Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian
Mikia Keith, Pike
Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights
Emily Kiser, Noblesville
Destyne Knight, Frankton
Courtney Krol, Chesterton
Brooke McKinley, Northridge
McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence
Anna Newman, Evansville North
Cali Nolot, North Harrison
Samantha Olinger, Plainfield
Keya Patton, Indianapolis Cathedral
Audrey Reed, Sheridan
Logan Rowles, Norwell
Mya Scheidt, Crown Point
Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del
Blake Smith, Carmel
Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA
Ajah Stallings, North Central (Marion)
Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)
Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley
Asia Strong, South Bend Riley
Tomi Taiwo, Carmel
Kelsy Taylor, New Albany
Kayana Traylor, Martinsville
Sydney Tucker, Frankton
Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South
Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian
Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills
Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg
Michaela White, Pike
Skye Williams, Tindley
Hannah Wolford, Providence
Kiare Young, Princeton
Abi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln
Taylor Ramey, North Central (Marion)
Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger