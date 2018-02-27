Eastern's Rachel Stewart and several others from Southern Indiana invited to top 60 workout PDF Print E-mail
Written by George Browning   
Tuesday, 27 February 2018 00:00

Attached is the list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60.
Two sessions of the 37th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 4th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 East 75th Street).

Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).

The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two leading scorers— Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA (28.7 ppg) and Leigha Brown, DeKalb (28). Four other attendees are among the state’s top scoring leaders— Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun (24.3 ppg), Audrey Reed, Sheridian (23.9), Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove (22.5) and Kendall Fisher, Tindley (22.5).

There is one player that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who also competed in the 2018 IHSAA state finals on February 24th— Kyra Whitaker (AAA - runner-up Greensburg).

Also among the 2018 Top 60 selectees are 12 girls who will play at “in-state” Division I basketball programs during the 2018-2019 season— Blake Smith (Carmel) at Ball State, Ellen Ross (Fort Wayne Dwenger) at Butler, Anna Newman (Evansville North) and Sydney Tucker (Frankton) at Evansville, Bree Boles (Lapel), Daijah Smith (Gary Lighthouse CPA) and Michaela White (Pike) at Indiana State, Taylor Ramey (North Central-Marion) at IUPUI, Katlyn Gilbert (Heritage Christian) at Notre Dame, Cassidy Hardin (Center Grove), Kayana Traylor (Martinsville) and walk-on Ajah Stallings (North Central-Marion) at Purdue.

Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Four other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2018 Top 60 staff— Stephan Hamaker (Frankton), Kevin Merriweather (Tindley), Kristin Raker (Beech Grove) and Jason Simpson (Greensburg).

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.

 

Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington

Angel Baker, Pike

Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central

Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland

Breanna Boles, Lapel

Leigha Brown, DeKalb

Olivia Bryant, Cascade

Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove

Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun

Tia Chambers, Penn

Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South

Nia Clark, Ben Davis

Kelli Damman, Carroll (Allen)

Maggie Deboy, Rossville

Merideth Deckard, Martinsville

Lexi Dellinger, South Adams

Amy Dilk, Carmel

Sara Doi, Penn

Breanna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop

Jalaya Dowell, Castle

Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville

Kendall Fisher, Tindley

Addy Galarno, Columbus East

Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso

Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian

Katie Giller, Beech Grove

Toni Grace, Fishers

Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove

Hadassah Harris, Heritage Christian

Maci Heimlich, North White

Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian

Mikia Keith, Pike

Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights

Emily Kiser, Noblesville

Destyne Knight, Frankton

Courtney Krol, Chesterton

Brooke McKinley, Northridge

McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence

Anna Newman, Evansville North

Cali Nolot, North Harrison

Samantha Olinger, Plainfield

Keya Patton, Indianapolis Cathedral

Audrey Reed, Sheridan

Logan Rowles, Norwell

Mya Scheidt, Crown Point

Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del

Blake Smith, Carmel

Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse CPA

Ajah Stallings, North Central (Marion)

Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)

Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley

Asia Strong, South Bend Riley

Tomi Taiwo, Carmel

Kelsy Taylor, New Albany

Kayana Traylor, Martinsville

Sydney Tucker, Frankton

Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South

Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian

Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills

Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg

Michaela White, Pike

Skye Williams, Tindley

Hannah Wolford, Providence

Kiare Young, Princeton


SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE

Abi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln

Taylor Ramey, North Central (Marion)

Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger
 