A West Washington High School student was arrested on Tuesday, February 20 for allegedly making a threat against the school. According to Washington County Sheriff's Department Detective Brent Miller the student said he had been informed of the threat on Monday evening. That brought an increased police presences to the school campus Tuesday. “We interviewed other students and this particular student and determined that he made up the story about the threat,” Miller said. The student, who was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center, is facing a felony intimidation charge. Miller said the student was in high school, but did not want to give a specific grade and declined to share the reason the student said he allegedly made the bogus threat. He did say he hopes the arrest and the charge sends a message to other students that threats are taken serious and there is a heavy price to pay for making them. West Washington Superintendent Keith Nance echoed Miller's thoughts on Tuesday when he posted on his twitter account, “This is an important message to anyone that wants to interfere with the education of students with fear and intimidation, You will be caught and you will be prosecuted.” As for the increased police presence in the schools, Miller said that's something the sheriff's department has been doing the entire school year. “Sheriff Newlon and I met prior to the start of the school year and decided we needed to be more visible in the schools,” Miller said. “I've been going to West Washington three days a week to talk to students as they walk into the school.” Miller said there has also been an increased presence at East Washington and Salem as well. “The schools want us there and we want to be there,” he said. West Washington invites law enforcement officers into the schools for breakfast and lunch if they are in the area. At the time of the interview Miller was preparing to take part in a safety meeting with administrators from East Washington and said that Salem Superintendent has invited law enforcement officers to stop in any school building at any time to be a visible presences to students ad staff.