Organizers of the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project at Community Presbyterian Church are bringing another first to the area. The group has been planning and discussing the idea of a Baby Fair and the pieces are now falling into place. The Baby Fair will be held at Community Presbyterian Church located at 1370 Monroe Street in Charlestown on Saturday, March 10. The Baby Fair, sponsored by the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project and the Clark County Health Department’s Baby & Me, Tobacco Free Program, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature several different vendors including WIC, Woman Care, The Hope Center, Head Start, Baby & Me, Tobacco Free, Cribs for Kids and the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project. During the Baby Fair WIC will have representatives on hand that will be able to make appointments for attendees of the baby fair. Woman Care offers pre-natal care and delivery, natural childbirth, family planning, wellness and includes three physicians, a nurse practitioner and three nurse midwives. Baby & Me, Tobacco Free will be enrolling and will be able to do screening for the program while Cribs For Kids representatives will be able to sign participants of the event up for their class. “We would like for this to be an annual event. There are several groups we have coming so far,” stated Donna McCreary, Administrator of the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project. The Baby Fair will also offer giveaways and drawings. Winners will not need to be present to win. There will be prizes of a stroller, car seat and potty chairs. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag for their baby. The Baby Fair will also feature a Baby Boutique with gently used baby clothes and baby items. “We still are needing items for the boutique for children up to age five,” McCreary added. McCreary was quick to answer why she feels it is important to bring a Baby Fair to Charlestown. “This enables clients to have several resources in one location. There’s a need and the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project proves there is a need,” she added. The D.I.A.P.E.R. Project opened their doors on March 18, 2015, and serviced 85 clients in 2017 giving away over 10,000 diapers. McCreary concluded, “We hope this will be the first of an annual event to reach pregnant women and new moms in our community. Really, we are here for women of all ages. Our vendors target a wide range of age groups like Woman Care is for all women, the Hope Center is for families, the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project is for children from 1 to 3 and Cribs for Kids is for pregnant women and infants to one month.” There is still limited space available to participate in the inaugural Baby Fair. For more information or to register to participate please call Donna McCreary at 502-645-1886.