By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



During their February meeting, The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. board had a discussion and tabled increasing the stipend amount paid to them per board meeting. This is the second time it has been tabled after being discussed in December. Board Member Becky Gardenour said the board has not increased the stipend since 2006 when it opted to give $50 per meeting. The maximum they could take is $112. She said this is not a salary increase. Gardenour also mentioned that she has compared the NAFC stipend rate to others in their peer school corporations. She said Elkhart Community Schools gets a $50 stipend per meeting and Penn Harris and Perry Township don’t accept a stipend but get the health insurance. Nine other districts in the group get the maximum allowed amount as designated by the state legislature of $112 per regular meeting. She said the base pay is $2,000 plus the stipend. She also pointed out that some board members chose to get the district health insurance plan, which cost the district around $10-12,000 a year per board member. It was suggested that board members be given the option of taking the stipend or the health insurance. “We would get less than $4,000 a year,” she said. “I can’t imagine that people in the audience here or anybody watching would think that would be an unbelievable amount of money,” she added. Board Member Lee Ann Wiseheart said “I am ok with taking it up to what the peer group gets as long as we are not breaking the bank.” Board member Lee Cotner, who led the charge to table the agenda item in December, said he is “for leaving it as is…. I’m adamantly opposed to a pay raise.” “I think we are adequately compensated for what we do and we don’t do it for the money. I am ok with where we are now and I don’t see a need to change it,” he added. Gardenour said “Would you be ok with if you get the health insurance, you don’t get the stipend.” “I am ok with where we are now. Status quo. I don’t see a need to change anything,” Cotner said. Board member Jan Anderson said “I think we need more time to discuss this because we don’t have enough information,” said added. She also said she felt if a board member receives the health insurance that they should also receive the stipend. “I won’t be on the board past Dec. 31 and I don’t want to make a decision that won’t affect me,” she added. Cotner agreed. The discussion was tabled and no stipend raise was accepted.