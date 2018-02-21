By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees heard a presentation from ProMedia Group, who maintains the corporation’s website and social media sites and also acts as their public relations firm, during their meeting on February 12. The conversation also led to some discussion on payments received by ProMedia for the work they do. Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said “We use ProMedia for a majority of our marketing, public relations, and Amanda Millea is one of our primary contacts. I was meeting with Amanda in September and October and she was sharing with me about our analytics, which is basically how our social media is consumed.” Snyder said he invited her to the meeting to share some of that information. Chris Dowell, ProMedia’s Director of Photography and Production Manager who has worked on the New Albany Floyd County Schools account for 5 years, said they “collaborate with the internal administration to spotlight successes and achievements of teachers and students, driving up awareness of the school corporation’s brand and helping increase enrollment.” Amanda Millea, who is the Account Manager for New Albany Floyd County Schools for the last three years, said ProMedia manages the Groundbreaking Video Series, which is released every Friday. “A lot of our teachers show them in class every Friday and it is a way for them to kick off the day with their students.” She said ProMedia recently made Groundbreaking ADA compliant by having captions at the bottom of the videos. “That was requested by one of our teachers who has students with hearing impairments and they use the videos to practice their lip reading exercises each week.” Millea said story ideas are found through each school’s website. Ideas can also be submitted to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . She also said throughout the year they attend several events and also the groundbreakings for projects within the corporation. “We did develop each of the websites for the schools and the corporation in addition to two years ago developing the sites for WNAS and WNAS-FC,” she said. She said they make weekly updates to the school corporation website and they make sure the Groundbreaking video is on the homepage of the site. “We will make updates to the individual school pages and as well as the education foundation site,” she said. Millea also discussed the corporation’s social media. “We post Monday through Friday at least once,” she said. “From the start our goal was to control our own message….We use these to showcase these great stories happening in our schools but it is also used as a student and parent service tool. I get messages every day through our Facebook page,” she said. Millea said as of the morning of February 12, the corporation has 8,638 followers on Facebook, 1174 followers on Twitter, Instagram has 643 followers and YouTube has 309 followers. “Our primary platform for news source is Facebook and that is our information source. Stories are published here first. Facebook was the first platform we had when we took over this account. In 2011, there were only 200 likes on this page,” said she. Millea also said ProMedia does 1-2 mailers a year. She also said in 2017 they placed only one billboard at the request of the administration. The billboard had 157,465 impressions in a week. Board Member Lee Ann Wiseheart said “ProMedia has done stellar work for us… I appreciate what you guys do. My position is that there is no cost associated to all of this.” “Initially we were told that ProMedia was being used to recruit students and now all I hear is branding and there is a change in it. I am just trying to get a handle on how much are we spending and can we have measurable data?...How are we tracking if we are getting students from that?,” she asked. Millea said “I, personally, don’t have that data for you. I am sure that is something we can meet with you all about. In terms of measurable data, there is really no way for us to say these kids came to us from (these ads in the local theaters). Just that we are getting the brand out, showcasing all these wonderful things, it definitely can’t hurt the enrollment.” Board Member Becky Gardenour expressed concern about the cost to use ProMedia. “When there was reduction in the workforce and we got rid of our communications person to save a lot of money and we were going to hire ProMedia for $33,000 a year. It is up to $185-190,000 a year and there is no contract. We need to be more responsible for the money. It keeps going up every year. When does it stop….I think we are spending too much money.” In an interview with The Banner Gazette after the meeting, Snyder said the core media services cost is about $85,000 per year. “Then, on top of that - we have occasionally have various a la cart items that vary from year to year i.e. website updates & remakes, billboard, publications etc. Some years are larger than others. I think last year was around $140,000 – but a lot of that was technology related and not necessarily marketing or public relations,” he added. In addition, the board made these recognitions: Dr. Kyle Lanoue, principal at Grant Line Elementary, acknowledged the school’s Spelling Bowl Team. The team competed in an area competition on November 16 in Salem. They placed second in their division behind Silver Creek Elementary. Lanoue said statewide they placed 26 out of 78 teams in the 4th grade category. Miss Teen Indiana Ella Harrison, a junior at New Albany High School, was also recognized. Dr. Michelle Ginkins, the school’s principal, said “(Ella) is Miss Teen Indiana so she is representing our community at a state level. This will be something she does ongoing for the year. Aside from being Miss Teen Indiana, she is on honor roll consistently, she is a Model UN student, she is a Be A Better Bulldog leader where they mentor other kids in the building, involved in the Interact Club and she is a cheerleader. She is doing all of those things and I think this just gives her another opportunity to further that impact she is making.” Master Gunnery Sgt. Lyn Akermon and the New Albany High School NJROTC Rifle Team were recognized for winning first place in the Navy Precision Rifle Competition in Phoenix. Akermon said “This team has been phenomenal…They have worked harder than any other team.” Akermon said the team is one of 550 NJROTC programs in the country and the squad is one 10 invited to compete in Phoenix. The team will compete in the Indiana State Competition and have won it 5 times.