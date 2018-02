Voters now know who will appear on their ballot when they head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, May 8. Clerk of the Circuit Court Democrat Susan Popp Republican Darci A. Schiller County Assessor Democrat Corrie Barkman and Carol J. Moon Republican Butch Love County Auditor Democrat Nancy Stemler Shepherd Republican Danny Yost County Commissioner Republican Bryan Glover Democrat No candidate filed County Council Member District 1 Democrat Barbara Hollis and Larry S. Jordan Jr. Republican No candidate filed County Council Member District 2 Democrat Janne Newland Republican James (Bubba) Disponett County Council Member District 3 Democrat Heidi Cade Sellers Republican Brittney Ferree County Council Member District 4 Democrat Joe Renck Jr. Republican Steve Doherty County Recorder Democrat Lincoln D. Crum, Jeffrey E. Frey and Chastity Glowaski Republican Robert (Bob) Butler, Terry E. Conway, Laura Love and Kevin Welz County Sheriff Democrat Dwight T. Ingle Republican Jamey J. Noel County Surveyor Democrat David R. Blankenbeker Republican No candidate filed County Treasurer Democrat David (Yogi) Paris Continued on page 3 Candidates... Continued from front page

Republican R. Monty Snelling Judge, Circuit Court No. 4 Democrat Vicki Carmichael Republican Dan Moore Prosecuting Attorney Democrat No candidate filed Republican Jeremy Mull State Representative- District 66 Democrat Terry Goodin Republican Mike Bowling and Joseph Vanwye Sr. State Representative- District 70 Democrat Sarah Stivers Republican Karen Engleman State Representative- District 71 Democrat Rita A. Fleming and Jason Schlatter Republican Kevin R. Burke and Matt Owen State Representative- District 73 Democrat No candidate filed Republican Steve Davisson and Buford L. Dewitt State Senator- District 45 Democrat John Perkins Republican Chris Garten State Senator- District 46 Democrat Anna Murray Republican Ron Grooms Charlestown Township Board Democrat Angela Cornett, Elysia M. Fisher and Logan M. Johnson Republican David Ray Abbott Jr., Colt Barker, Rob Caudill, Dan Roberts, Mark Sherrill and Mary Ann Willeford (Tudy) Silver Creek Township Board Democrat Farrah Alexander and Jana Meyer Republican Cindy Couch, Douglas J. Reiter and Chris Rountree Washington Township Board Democrat R. Kelly Hostettler and William E. Hostettler Republican William R. Draper Jr. and Austin Wiggam Union Township Board Democrat Janet M. Flaugh and Joe Hubbard Republican Joe Waters Monroe Township Board Democrat Thomas B. (Tom) Higdon Republican Harold G. Goodlett Jr. and Harry Sullivan Carr Township Board Democrat No candidate filed Republican Carolyn M. Hacker, Samuel W. Jones II and Ronald F. Reimer Owen Township Board Democrat Larry Harbin Republican No candidate filed Wood Township Board Democrat Donna S. Hurst, Shirley J. Hurst and Jason Joe Shemanski Republican Lisa Nale Utica Township Board Democrat Jacky D. Snelling and Kelly Zullo Republican Jonathan “JR” Ramires, Scott Sandefur and Anthony J. Stewart Bethlehem Township Board Democrat Eric Schnatter Republican No candidate filed Union Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican Greg Alexander Utica Township Trustee Democrat Thomas (Chris) Bach and Martha (Bruner) Whetsell Republican John Durbin Monroe Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican James Allen Bottorff Oregon Township Trustee Democrat Amy Burton Republican No candidate filed Owen Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican Brittany G. Jones Kinder Wood Township Trustee Democrat Joann Sullivan Republican Irene (Renie) Coffman Charlestown Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican Tom Kendrick Silver Creek Township Trustee Democrat William L. “Billy” Ramser Republican No candidate filed Carr Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican Barbara Ann Reynolds Bethlehem Township Trustee Democrat Charles (Frank) Routh Republican No candidate filed Washington Township Trustee Democrat No candidate filed Republican Todd Webb US Representative- Ninth District Democrat Dan Canon, Rob Chatlos and Liz Watson Republican James Dean Alspach and Trey Hollingsworth US Senator Democrat Joe Donnelly Republican Mike Braun, Luke Messer and Todd Rokita Important Dates *April 10- In person voting will begin at the courthouse *April 19- Travel Board begins voting confined voters *May 7- Early voting ends at 12 noon *May 8- Primary Election Day- Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.