Representatives from East Washington traveled to Borden last week (February 7) to talk about all the exciting things happening within the school corporation. The meeting was a town hall format for residents of Borden to talk about and look at options for their future should the state board of education approve Silver Creek’s succession from the West Clark School district. At this point the options being discussed for Borden are to remain West Clark with Henryville; to become a solo corporation similar to West Washington or to possibly join East Washington and form a new district. East Washington hasn’t committed to that latter idea one way or the other, but is open to discussion and seeing if the financial assessment of an annexation or merger is possible. If that were to happen, it would likely be a ways down the road as West Clark is still in the process of working on a plan of succession to present to the state. East Washington Superintendent Dennis Stockdale assured the more than 50 Borden residents in attendance that at this point, his district is just an observer offering support. “We’re not going to push for this (the merger),” Stockdale said. “We are not sitting behind the scenes saying ‘We need to push to make this happen!’ “Our approach is that we are four miles away and we are neighbors. If there is an opportunity that would give long term stability to both of us, that would be great, but if not, that’s fine, too. I think the worst thing that could come out of these discussions is some shared services and we may do that with or without annexation. “We are not pushing. At this point, you have a lot on your hands and I applaud you for taking an interest in it. This is your community and it’s awesome that you are taking this approach, but you have a lot to work through.” Stockdale said the idea of annexation has been discussed in the community and most of the comments have been positive, the time for discussion would come after seeing if a merger would even make sense financially. He said discussing a merger without knowing the financial impact would walking a fine-line. “This is a long process,” Stockdale said. “There is a process that we will have to undertake in our district on our end to make sure that we fit and you have to make some decisions on your end and ultimately the West Clark and East Washington school boards will be making the final decisions.” Stockdale did stress that there has been no talk, nor will there be future consideration of merging any of the schools, just joining together to form a district. “I think it’s very important, before we get too far down the road either way to let everyone know, there is no desire and no interest from our district to consolidate any of the schools,” he said. “There is no desire to do that. We feel strongly that thriving rural community schools is where it’s at. We need to make sure we continue that. Thriving community schools are important to Borden just like they are to Pekin and we have to keep that in mind as we walk through this process.” Principals from East Washington Elementary and Middle School as well as Eastern High School spent time speaking about all the things happening at their respective schools. West Clark’s board is currently working with a law firm out of Indianapolis to present to the state board of education and in that plan will need to be the future of Borden and Henryville. Stockdale applauded the Borden residents who were in attendance at the meeting and taking and active role in what the future of the school will be. He said that’s a wise approach, because the residents of Borden want to make sure they have say in what happens. “My only caution would be – Silver Creek is working and doing a lot, I’d be surprised if Henryville isn’t doing some due diligence on their own – make sure you are ready for when that day comes to know what the community wants to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, if there is anything we can do to help, we are right down the road!”