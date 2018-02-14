Rainbolt is facing charges of murder, obstruction of justice and improper disposal of a corpse.

The charges stem from January 12, 2017 when troopers from the Indiana State Police found the body of 20-year old Blake Andrew Box-Skinner at 10906 Lost River Road in Campbellsburg.

When officers arrived at the location in Campbellsburg, a complete search was completed looking for the occupant of the residence.

During the search, Box-Skinner’s deceased body was located in an outbuilding on the property covered with debris. Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

During the investigation, detectives from the Indiana State Police spoke with Rainbolt.

After speaking to him detectives placed him under arrest and filed the above-mentioned charges.

An autopsy was completed this morning (Friday, January 13, 2017) Box-Skinner at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The autopsy showed the preliminary cause of death to Blake Andrew Box-Skinner was a gun shot wound to the head area.

Rainbolt is just being charged and is innocent of the charges until proven guilty in a court of law.