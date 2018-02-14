The following is a list of accidents worked by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department:

6:34 am, Slide off on the Bypass, (1) vehicle, no injuries, worked by Salem Police Dept.

6:35 am, (3) Accident on State Road 60 E and Leer Hill, involving (5) vehicles, all vehicles were damaged, no injuries worked by New Pekin Marshal Jeff Thomas. (3) Other vehicles slid off on Leer Hill with no damage or injuries, assisted by members of the Pierce/Polk Volunteer Fire Department.

6:59 am, Slide off on the Bypass, (1) vehicle, no damage, no injuries, no officer required

7:49 am, Accident on Shorts Comer Road, (2) vehicles were damaged, no injuries, worked by Chief Deputy Brent Miller

8:12 am, Accident involving (3) vehicles, all vehicles were damaged, no injuries, worked by Mark Blackman, assisted by members of the Pierce/Polk Volunteer Fire Department.

8:13 am, (2) Accident at State Road 60 and Voyles Road, involving (5) vehicles, all vehicles were damaged, (2) patients were transported to St. Vincent by the Washington County Ambulance Service for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, worked by Mark Blackman, assisted by members of the Pierce/Polk Volunteer Fire Department.

8:56 am, (3) Slide-offs on State Road 66, no damage to vehicles and no injuries, worked by Captain Ryan Larrimore

9:04 am, Slide off on Conway Church Road, (1) vehicle with minor damage and no injuries

9:19 am, Slide off on Vincennes Trail, (1) vehicle with minor damage and no injuries, worked by Chief Deputy Brent Miller

10:13 am, Accident on Hardinsburg/Livonia Road (1) semi-tractor and trailer over turned with no injuries, worked by Captain Ryan Larrimore

12:13 pm, Accident on Mt. Carmel Road, (1) vehicle with damage, no injuries, worked by Lieutenant Wayne Blevins