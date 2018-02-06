By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation has a new leader. During their January 29 meeting, the board appointed Dr. Brad Snyder as their new Superintendent. Snyder, who was the interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned, was approved 6-1 by the board. His three year contract includes a base salary of $168,396.25. After the meeting, Board President Jenny Higbie said “I’m very excited about the future of NAFCS following the selection of Dr. Brad Snyder as our new superintendent. He brings many years of valuable experience as well as a wealth of relationships with the multitude of exceptional staff members in our corporation to his new role.” “Dr. Snyder’s hardworking character, familiarity with our curricular best practices, and detailed knowledge of our unfolding referendum projects will help take NAFCS from excellent to extraordinary,” she added. Board Vice-President Elizabeth Galligan agreed. “The future for NAFCS has never looked brighter now that Dr. Snyder has been named as the new superintendent. The Board conducted a wide-open, robust search. We listened to the community and sorted through a very strong pool of applicants. No one matched Dr. Snyder’s experience and connection to the community,” she said. “We have a relatively new CBO (Chief Business Officer) we have onboard, so Dr. Snyder’s experience in budgeting and overseeing referendum projects was especially important to me. It was an honor to play a part in the search and I cannot wait to see how we build on our commitment to excellence in the Corporation under Dr. Snyder’s positive leadership style,” she added. Lee Ann Wiseheart, Board Secretary, who voted against hiring Snyder said in a statement provided to The Banner Gazette said she didn’t feel Snyder was the best candidate for the job. “I am limited to speaking of specifics due to honoring the executive session process; however, I can tell you that there were 2 other candidates that met the criteria that the public, staff and Education Association president requested.” “The other candidates are deeply invested in our community, have innovation and detailed plans on how they would lead our district to be amongst the best nationally, and they never hesitated as to if they would apply for the position,” she added. After the meeting Snyder spoke with The Banner Gazette saying “It is both rewarding and humbling (to be appointed Superintendent). All I have ever really wanted to do was do good work and be a good servant. People ask me often if I wanted to be a Superintendent and the answer is no. If I wanted to be a Superintendent, I would have left the district before now and it is only because we had a vacancy and the board asked me if I would help them on the interim basis and I did. One thing led to another and it felt natural so we took it to the next level and I am glad I did.” “My first big goal is that hopefully, I will be meeting with the board (so that) in February I can present what I think are appropriate goals for the Superintendent and hopefully they will be presenting to me what they want to see. Then we can come together to produce some joint goals. What I want to do and what they want to do have to be aligned….We have to go in the same direction.” During the meeting, the board also discussed: • There were several presentations from principals in elementary, middle and high schools as well as the director of transportation regarding the potential school calendar for the 2019-20 school year. The 2018-2019 has already been approved. The presentations showed that the speakers favored the current balanced calendar versus a more traditional calendar. Some of the reasons presented to the board ranged from a chance for student to recharge over the longer breaks, to enabling maintenance projects during longer breaks and also the need to keep students from losing information they have learned during the school year during a longer summer break. Alan Taylor, Director of Career and Technical Education at Prosser Career Education Center, discussed how the change could effect the center. Taylor said about 45 percent of students come from neighboring school systems, including Greater Clark and West Clark schools, which recently voted to switched back to a traditional calendar. Taylor said although it creates a scheduling challenge, they can make it work either way. • The board also heard a brief presentation on e-Learning days. The days would enable students to learn online during inclement weather.