In the early morning hours of February 3, a Harrison County man was killed in an accident. According to a press release issued by Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop a call came into dispatch at 6:03 a.m. and the first officer arrived on the scene at 6:10 a.m. along with Georgetown Fire and New Chapel EMS.

The release says a blue 2008 Ford F350 was traveling northwest on Georgetown-Greenville when it approached a curve.

The vehicle crossed the center line, the release stated and left the roadway and then struck a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.

EMS workers pronoune Adam Bement, 36, deat on the scene.

The release said due to the severe structural damage to the vehicle, speed may have played a part.

The coroner will complete a toxicology report and forward it the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department upon completion.