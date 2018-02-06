Attorney General Curtis Hill today lauded a U.S. District Court decision to dismiss with prejudice a civil rights lawsuit brought against members of the Indiana State Police, prosecutors and other officials by a former trooper tried three times for the murder of his wife and two children. David Camm had claimed in his lawsuit that he was the victim of unlawful investigation, arrest and imprisonment – and that his prosecution was a malicious action. Camm was seeking $30 million in damages for his alleged claims, in addition to fees and costs. “Police investigators and prosecutors properly charged this individual with murder,” Attorney General Hill said. “I hope the dismissal of this lawsuit helps assure our brave officers that both state and federal laws protect them whenever they are discharging their duties in good faith.” David Camm’s wife and two children were discovered slain on Sept. 28, 2000, in the garage of their home in Georgetown, Indiana. Attached is the U.S. District Court’s entry granting the State’s motions for summary judgment and dismissing the case with prejudice. The state will be seeking to recoup its costs for taxpayers.