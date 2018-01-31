Floyd Central Theatre Arts implores you to hurry, hurry to see this spectacular show! With its rich music and incredible depth of characters, the theatre program will be combining its talent with the Floyd Central Choir to bring you the biggest stage show in the history of the storied program. Although The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on and uses some of the songs from the Disney animated feature, there show does contain mature content and parental discretion is advised. Set in 1482 Paris, the story of Quasimodo (senior Mitchell Lewis) unfolds as he faces adversaries in the form of his caretaker Frollo (junior Noah Hankins), unrequited love from Esmeralda (junior Elizabeth Hallal), and the dream to be part of the world which surrounds him. The Floyd Central Choir lends its voice as the “Greek Chorus” to amplify the desperate desire for normalcy. “The Hunchback of Notre Dame has provided our students with the opportunity to explore the complexities that make us human; the light and the dark within us and the struggle we all face to be compassionate toward ourselves and to the people we encounter daily. This has allowed us to create a rich training ground in which our students can not only grow in an understanding of humanity as actors but also discover an acceptance for their own differences,” says Director Robbie Steiner Floyd Central’s Technical Director Patrick Jump and Production Manager Sophia Bierman have assembled a talented group of designers, managers, and technicians for this production. The show’s Stage Manager is junior Hannah Tarr, who is assisted by juniors Sophie Lynch and Kirsten Gude. Senior Jordan Burger serves as the show’s Sound Designer, senior Megan Stapp as the Props Master, and sophomore Sam Hendrix as the Lighting Designer. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is directed and designed by Robbie Steiner. The Music Director is Angela Hampton and Megan Bliss serves as the Choreographer. Vicki Hays, Janet Slaughter, and Susie Ems construct the costumes for the production. What? The Hunchback of Notre Dame Where? Floyd Central Auditorium When? February 9th, 16th, and 17th at 7:30pm and February 11th and 18th at 2pm How Much? $12 Adults, $10 Senior Citizens, $6 Students, $6 VIP add-on (VIP ONLY Main Stage productions Tickets are available at www.floydcentraltheatre.org and over the phone at (812) 542-2284.