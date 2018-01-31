|EHS wrestlers second at sectional
Wednesday, 31 January 2018
The Eastern Musketeers competed in the Jeffersonville Sectional on Saturday. The team finished second behind Jeffersonville.
The Musketeers advanced eight to Saturday’s regional.
The day was highlighted by Camden Stewart, a sophomore, winning the sectional title in the 106 pound weight class.
He defeated Corydon 10-7 in the finals.
Also making the finals were Marcus Martin, who is a freshman and Gavan Jones, who is a sophomore.
Wrestlers advancing to regional for the Musketeers are:
106 Camden Stewart 1st
113 Brandon Bryant 3rd
126 Marcus Martin 2nd
138 Zach Terry 3rd
160 Dawson Dupin 4th
182 Lucas Nale 4th
195 Gavan Jones 2nd
220 Dalton Pinaire 3rd