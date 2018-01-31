The Musketeers advanced eight to Saturday’s regional.

The day was highlighted by Camden Stewart, a sophomore, winning the sectional title in the 106 pound weight class.

He defeated Corydon 10-7 in the finals.

Also making the finals were Marcus Martin, who is a freshman and Gavan Jones, who is a sophomore.

Wrestlers advancing to regional for the Musketeers are:

106 Camden Stewart 1st

113 Brandon Bryant 3rd

126 Marcus Martin 2nd

138 Zach Terry 3rd

160 Dawson Dupin 4th

182 Lucas Nale 4th

195 Gavan Jones 2nd

220 Dalton Pinaire 3rd