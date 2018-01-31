The Borden community will meet February 7 to discuss options of what to do should the state approve Silver Creek’s request to pull out of the West Clark’s district. One of the options being discussed is a possible merger between Borden and East Washington School Corporation. While there have been some talks between sides, the possibility of that happening is a long way off. The meeting was originally supposed to be October 31, but a conflict with a Borden basketball game caused the meeting to be rescheduled. The following is a Statement from Dennis Stockdale, Superintendent, East Washington School Corporation that was posted on the corporation’s facebook page Monday morning: “I realize there has been some chatter recently about the possibility of Borden becoming part of East Washington School Corporation. “As Borden considers all of its options for its educational future, Borden has approached EWSC about the possibility of becoming part of the East Washington district. “At this time, Borden has asked to receive information about programs currently offered at East Washington. I, the Superintendent of EWSC, have agreed to attend an upcoming Borden community meeting on January 31st to share information about the great things happening at East Washington. “Before ANY serious discussions would occur, East Washington would have several community based discussions on possible impacts on East Washington’s school and community. Due diligence must be taken to consider possible positive and negative impacts that would occur as a result of any decision. This is a very long process that could take several years. Any speculations of a decision at this time would be and are premature. “Please feel welcomed to comment on this post with your thoughts and concerns. Please remember, no decision is imminent in the near future.