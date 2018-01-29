Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

Clark County-At approximately 8:45 am Monday morning, Jan. 29, Trooper Mark LaMaster made a traffic stop on Interstate #65 near the 21 Mile Marker in Clark County South Bound. The traffic stop was on a black 2012 Infinity for a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop trooper LaMaster sensed something was not right so he requested assistance from Trooper Nathan Abbott and his police K-9, Teague.

When K-9 Teague sniffed at the vehicle he made a positive indication for controlled substances in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and the driver yielded suspected Cocaine, Marijuana and Paraphernalia. The driver, Nicholas Moura Antunes, 27, from Chicago, IL, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

The arrested was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Media Note-Photo of the arrested can be obtained by contacting the Clark County Jail.