The plan at East Washington is for school to resume under a normal schedule on Friday. Superintendent Dennis Stockdale said parents should know there children will be safe. “We are blessed to have great law enforcement in our community and there will be a high police presence in our schools tomorrow,” Stockdale said. “It will be a safe day to be at East Washington! We want to make sure that our kids feel good and safe about coming to school tomorrow, and they should! “There will be enough of a presences with administration and law enforcement tomorrow on all levels that parents should feel comfortable in sending their kids.” Stockdale said his son, who attends school at East Washington, will be one of the students in class. Stockdale did make one request of students. He is asking them to leave backpacks at home. If they are unable to do that, they should know a member of the staff or an officer may ask to look inside of them. There will also be a police presences at the home middle school basketball game Thursday night. Some people were speculating late Thursday afternoon that the threats were just a prank, but Stockdale said he can't speak to that. “We don't know if it was a prank,” he said. “You'd like to hope and think it is, but we are leaving that up to the investigators.” Stockdale said they have also requested help in the investigation from an organization called Safe Schools, which deals with these types of threats. “We want to make sure the threat wasn't credible,” he said. “I don't think it was, but you just never know. I won't know if it was a prank or not until the investigators tell me one way or the other. With the Internet it could be one of our students or it could be a hacker from the other side of the world. We just don't know.” Stockdale said when they find the person responsible, whoever he or she may be, there will be a steep penalty to pay. “If we are able to identify the person behind this, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.