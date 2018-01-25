A threat on social media late Wednesday, early Thursday caused East Washington School officials to cancel classes Thursday.

“Anytime we get a threat on social media we need time to investigate it,” said Superintendent Dennis Stockdale. “That’s what is happening today. Safety always comes first for our students.”

Though Stockdale did not confirm, one specific student received an anonymous post on social media urging him not to go to school Thursday, "dont go to school tomorrow please (students name not printed) I'm warning and letting you know cause I dont want to shoot you."

Stockdale said he was made aware of the post around midnight Wednesday and made the decision to cancel classes so the threat could be investigated.

“With the recent event in Kentucky, we need to make sure we do our due diligence.”

East Washington is calling this an E Learning day.

This story will be updated as information become available.