By Evan Saylor

Special Correspondent



The Highlanders led by only seven points at intermission, but eventually found their rhythm in the second half as timely offense allowed them to set up their tough half-court defense, which entering the game was allowing just 47 points per game. “We were a little lackadaisical in the first half and then after I came in and kicked over the water cooler and broke the trash can, we went out and decided we were actually going to compete a little bit,” said FC Head Coach Todd Sturgeon, Despite an 11-0 start to the game, Floyd Central began to let their guard down on defense racking up many slapping fouls in the paint when Jennings County drove into the lane Silly fouls weren’t the only problem, finding good looks on offense was also contributing to a 15-12 deficit in the early part of the second quarter. Half of the Panthers’ points in the first half came from free throws and they only converted on just five field goals. FC managed to lead 26-19 at the break. It was clear Sturgeon’s half time tirade worked from the onset of the second half. FC held Jennings County scoreless in the third quarter, whild scoring 24 of their own, 10 of which came from senior forward Luke Gohmann. “We had to learn from that first half because when our energy is great and our gap defense is great like it can be, then we are holding the best teams in the state in the forties,” Sturgeon said. FC is 14-1 on the season overall and continues to remain in first-place in the Hoosier Hills Conference, The Highlanders are 4-0 in the HHC. They will play Seymour Friday and will travel to BNL February 1. Box Score

FC 15 11 24 21 JC 9 10 0 16 Leading Scorers Floyd Central Luke Gohmann-17, Brendon Hobson-11, Gabe Shireman-7, Collin Braswell-6, Evan Nichols-6 Jennings County Weston Miller-10, Travis Wilson-8, Gage Walters-8, Aaron Martin-4, Colin Kinney-3,