The traffic stop was on a blue Mercury Mountaineer for speeding.

During the traffic stop trooper LaMaster sensed something was not right with the driver and passenger. He contacted trooper Nathan Abbott to come to his location with his K-9, “Teague.”

When the K-9 sniffed at the vehicle he made a positive indication for controlled substances in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and the persons in the vehicle yielded approximately three ounces of Methamphetamine.

The Methamphetamine was located on Vicki Lynn Smith, passenger in the vehicle, 54, from 140 West State Road #64 in Birdseye.

It was located in/and or next to her female private parts inside of her pants.

Vicki Lynn Smith was arrested and charged with Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

The driver, Dagon Aries Frye, 18, from 1618 Wabash Avenue, Vincennes, was arrested and charged with Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

The arrested were incarcerated at the Harrison County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

This investigation is continuing.