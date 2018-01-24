For the third time in program history, Eastern won a conference championship.

Charlestown finished in second place, North Harrison was third.

Scottsburg, Corydon and Salem were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.



106

First Place, Jayden Crisswell of Scottsburg; second place, Devin Murphy of Corydon; third place, Camden Stewart of Eastern Pekin and fourth place, Kameron Kimmel of Charlestown.

In the first-place match, Jayden Crisswell (Scottsburg) 2-0, Fr. over Devin Murphy (Corydon) 18-6, Fr. (Fall 1:55)



113

First place, Collin Knox of Charlestown; second Place, Brandon Bryant of Eastern Pekin and third place, Forfeit/

In the first-Place match Collin Knox (Charlestown) 2-0, Fr. over Brandon Bryant (Eastern Pekin) 24-6, Jr. (Dec 10-6).



120

First place, Mason Martin of Eastern Pekin; second place, Keegan Baker of Scottsburg; third place, Austin Cooper of Charlestown and fourth place, John Ray of Corydon.

In the first-place match, Mason Martin (Eastern Pekin) 21-8, Fr. over Keegan Baker (Scottsburg) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 3:42).



126

First place, Fisher Richurt of Scottsburg; second place, Marcus Martin of Eastern Pekin; third place, Jalen Stephens of Salem and fourth place, Lukas Faith of Corydon.

In the first-place match, Fisher Richurt (Scottsburg) 2-0, Fr. over Marcus Martin (Eastern Pekin) 15-6, Fr. (Dec 9-3).



132

First place, Dalton Bowen of Charlestown; second place, Austin Dickey of Eastern Pekin and third place, Luke Edlin of North Harrison.

First-place match, Dalton Bowen (Charlestown) 3-0, Sr. over Austin Dickey (Eastern Pekin) 19-10, Jr. (Dec 8-6).



138

First Place, Zach Terry of Eastern Pekin; second place, Dylan Raisor of Corydon; third place, Mark Payne of Charlestown and fourth Place, Nate Berryman of North Harrison.

First-place match, Zach Terry (Eastern Pekin) 22-12, So. over Dylan Raisor (Corydon) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 2:43).



145

First place, Brandon Sexton of Scottsburg; second place, Javony Guzman of Charlestown; third place Elija Nash of North Harrison and fourth Place, Wille Scott of Eastern Pekin.

In the first-place match, Brandon Sexton (Scottsburg) 2-0, Sr. over Javony Guzman (Charlestown) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:50).

152

First place, Tyson Trumpower of Corydon; second Place, Deke Brown of Charlestown; third Place, Coleman Biddle of North Harrison and fourth Place - Andrew Foster of Scottsburg

In the first-place match, Tyson Trumpower (Corydon) 20-4, Sr. over Deke Brown (Charlestown) 2-1, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (20-5).



160

First place, Peyton Hamm of Charlestown; second place, Dawson Dupin of Eastern Pekin; third place, Sean Small of Scottsburg and fourth Place, DREW KUERZI of North Harrison.

In the first-place match, Peyton Hamm (Charlestown) 3-0, Jr. over Dawson Dupin (Eastern Pekin) 24-9, Sr. (Fall 1:59).



170

First-place, Dylan Carpenter of Salem; second place, Manuel Ordorica of Charlestown; third place, ISAIAH DAWSON of North Harrison and fourth place, Caleb McClellan of Eastern Pekin

In the first-place match, Dylan Carpenter (Salem) 23-4, Sr. over Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:30).



182

First place, Kohana Wilks of North Harrison; second place, Evan Raye of Salem; third place, Lucas Nale of Eastern Pekin and fourth place, Lucas Gagnon of Charlestown

First-place match Kohana Wilks (North Harrison) 3-0, Sr. over Evan Raye (Salem) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 4:32)

195

First place, Gavan Jones of Eastern Pekin; second place, Avery Blocker of North Harrison; third place, Chandler Nolan of Charlestown and fourth place, Woodland Brown of Salem.

In the first-place match, Gavan Jones (Eastern Pekin) 16-7, So. over Avery Blocker (North Harrison) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 5:05).

220

first place, Dalton Pinnaire of Eastern Pekin; second Place, Aaron Hollen of Salem; third place, Brett Rudolph of North Harrison and fourth place, Chase Straub of Corydon

In the first-place match, Dalton Pinnaire (Eastern Pekin) 29-3, Jr. over Aaron Hollen (Salem) 26-5, Jr. (Fall 3:29)



285

First-place, Sean Baker of Charlestown; second place, Brett Burns of Eastern Pekin

In the first-place match, Sean Baker (Charlestown) 3-0, Jr. over Brett Burns (Eastern Pekin) 6-4, So. (Fall 0:46).