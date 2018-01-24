Indiana State Police Trooper Tate Rohlfing made a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near the 21 mile marker in Clark County north bound at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Friday, January 19. The traffic stop was on a green GMC Safari for a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop trooper Rohlfing discovered two of the passengers inside of the van were wanted on arrest warrants out of Hamilton County. Along with other troopers responding to the scene, a Jeffersonville City Police Officer with his police K-9 responded. When the K-9 sniffed at the vehicle it made a positive indication for controlled substances in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the people in the vehicle yielded a small amount of Methamphetamine. When troopers transported the arrested subjects to the jail, one of the arrested was found to have approximately five ounces of Methamphetamine hidden in his underwear next to his rectum. Arrested and charges were: *David A. Stapleton, had meth in underwear, 27, Noblesville was charged with: Dealing in Methamphetamine 10 grams or more; Possession of Methamphetamine 28 grams or more; Trafficking with an Inmate; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Identity Deception; False informing and Arrest Warrant- Hamilton County, Indiana. *Bryan M. White, 29, Noblesville was charged with: Identify Deception; Visiting of a Common Nuisance; False informing and Arrest Warrant- Hamilton County, Indiana. *Jennifer L. Ingalsbe, driver, 35, Crawfordsville was charged with: Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The arrested were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting their first court appearance. This investigation is continuing. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in this case.