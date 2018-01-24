During the search, officers located approximately 71.56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 0.5 grams of heroin, approximately 7.0 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia. They also recovered a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen out of Louisville.

The following were arrested:

*Conner Mettling, 24, Clarksville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic, Auto Theft, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of a Syringe.

*Gabrielle Wagner, 19, Jeffersonville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

*Dylan Kemp, 26, Jeffersonville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

*Zackary Morgan, 31, Charlestown; Warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

All the arrested were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

This investigation is continuing.