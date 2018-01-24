|ISP conduct search warrant in Jeffersonville, four arrested
Wednesday, 24 January 2018 08:10
Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg served a search warrant on Duncan Avenue in Jeffersonville on Wednesday morning, January 17 at approximately 8:16 a.m. The search warrant was obtained by Troopers through the Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 after conducting a drug investigation at the residence.
During the search, officers located approximately 71.56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 0.5 grams of heroin, approximately 7.0 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia. They also recovered a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen out of Louisville.
The following were arrested:
*Conner Mettling, 24, Clarksville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic, Auto Theft, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of a Syringe.
*Gabrielle Wagner, 19, Jeffersonville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.
*Dylan Kemp, 26, Jeffersonville; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.
*Zackary Morgan, 31, Charlestown; Warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.
All the arrested were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.
This investigation is continuing.