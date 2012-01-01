The All-Time Scoring record at Eastern High School has been more of a baton of late, being passed on from one great player to the other.

A new record was set by Jocelyn Mousty in 2012 and was broken in 2017 by Taylor Drury.

This season, the record was broken again by the Lady Musketeers’ Rachel Stewart.

Stewart, who is pictured at right with Head Coach Mike McBride, Eastern Athletic Director Mike McBride and EHS Principal Darrin Farris, has scored 1,388 and still has a number of games to play this season.

Eastern’s most recent game was a 44-37 victory over Mid Southern Conference foe Charlestown that saw Stewart score 17 of those points.

Eastern’s win over the Lady Pirates of Charlestown improved the team’s overall record to 14-3 and 4-2 in Mid Southern Conference play.

The Lady Musketeers are two games behind first-place North Harrison and one-game behind second-place Salem in the conference standings.

Eastern was scheduled to play Corydon Central Monday and Scottsburg Thursday.

It was not known at presstime if Monday’s game against the Lady Panthers was played or had to be rescheduled.

The following are Eastern scorers against Charlestown: Stewart 17, Caylee Graves 10, Isabell Claywell 8, Veronica Judson 5, Savannah Emmert 4.

Graves had two threes and Judson and Stewart each hit one.