Journey and Def Leppard will be in Louisville July 11
Friday, 19 January 2018

 

58-City Tour Kicks-Off May 21ST

NEW YORK, NY (January 19, 2018) –  Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands - DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY - are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and  half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.” Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.  Stay tuned for presale and VIP ticketing information.

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive.  This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, "12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY 2018 TOUR DATES

Mon May 21       Hartford, CT                        XL Center**

Wed May 23       Albany, NY                          Times Union Center

Fri May 25           Hershey, PA                       Hersheypark Stadium

Sat May 26          Buffalo, NY                          KeyBank Center**

Mon May 28       Cleveland, OH                    Quicken Loans Arena

Wed May 30       Cincinnati, OH                    U.S. Bank Arena

Fri Jun 01             Toronto, ON                       Rogers Centre

Sat Jun 02            Pittsburgh, PA                   PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 05           Raleigh, NC                         PNC Arena

Wed Jun 06         Knoxville, TN                      Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Jun 08             Bristow, VA                         Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 09            Charlotte, NC                     Spectrum Center

Mon Jun 11         Philadelphia, PA                Wells Fargo Center**

Wed Jun 13         New York, NY                     Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 15             Newark, NJ                         Prudential Center

Sat Jun 16            Baltimore, MD                   Royal Farms Arena

Sun Jul 01            Atlanta, GA                         SunTrust Park

Tue Jul 03            Noblesville, IN                   Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed Jul 04          Milwaukee, WI                  Summerfest

Fri Jul 06               Memphis, TN                     FedExForum

Sat Jul 07              North Little Rock, AR       Verizon Arena

Mon Jul 09           Tulsa, OK                             BOK Center

Wed Jul 11          Louisville, KY                      KFC Yum! Center

Fri Jul 13               Detroit, MI                          Comerica Park

Sat Jul 14              Chicago, IL                           Wrigley Field**

Mon Jul 16           Wichita, KS                         INTRUST Bank Arena

Wed Jul 18          Sioux Falls, SD                    Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Jul 19            Lincoln, NE                          Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Jul 21              Denver, CO                         Coors Field

Mon Jul 23           Des Moines, IA                  Wells Fargo Arena**

Wed Jul 25          Kansas City, MO                Sprint Center**

Fri Jul 27               Minneapolis, MN             Target Field

Sat Jul 28              Fargo, ND                            Fargodome**

Sat Aug 11           Boston, MA                        Fenway Park**

Mon Aug 13        Virginia Beach, VA           Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Aug 15        Columbia, SC                      Colonial Life Arena

Fri Aug 17            Ft Lauderdale, FL              BB&T Center

Sat Aug 18           Tampa, FL                            Amalie Arena

Mon Aug 20        Birmingham, AL                Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

Wed Aug 22        Columbus, OH                   Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 24            St. Louis, MO                     Busch Stadium

Sat Aug 25           Nashville, TN                      Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 27        New Orleans, LA               Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 29        Dallas, TX                             American Airlines Center

Fri Aug 31            San Antonio, TX                AT&T Center

Sat Sep 01            Houston, TX                        Toyota Center**

Wed Sep 05        Albuquerque, NM           Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 07             Phoenix, AZ                        Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sat Sep 08            Las Vegas, NV                    T-Mobile Arena**

Fri Sep 21             San Francisco, CA             AT&T Park

Sun Sep 23          San Diego, CA                    Petco Park

Tue Sep 25          Salt Lake City, UT              Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 26        Nampa, ID                           Ford Idaho Center Arena

Fri Sep 28             Portland, OR                       Moda Center

Sat Sep 29            Seattle, WA                        Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 01         Vancouver, BC                   Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 04           Sacramento, CA                Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 06            Los Angeles, CA                The Forum

**Not ticketed by Ticketmaster

About Journey:

JOURNEY Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), and longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Steve Smith (drummer) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, with iconic hits such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Who's Crying Now,” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.  Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award.  Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.’  In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

About Def Leppard:

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Rock of Ages”, Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin.” The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world.  For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms, listen HERE.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

 