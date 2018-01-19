58-City Tour Kicks-Off May 21ST NEW YORK, NY (January 19, 2018) – Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands - DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY - are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.” Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com. Stay tuned for presale and VIP ticketing information. The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California. A full list of tour dates can be found below. Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!” Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.” Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, "12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular." 2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY 2018 TOUR DATES Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center** Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center** Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center** Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park Tue Jul 03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedExForum Sat Jul 07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena** Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center** Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Sat Jul 28 Fargo, ND Fargodome** Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park** Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center** Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena** Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum **Not ticketed by Ticketmaster About Journey: JOURNEY – Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), and longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Steve Smith (drummer) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, with iconic hits such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Who's Crying Now,” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.’ In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. About Def Leppard: With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Rock of Ages”, Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin.” The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms, listen HERE. About Live Nation Entertainment: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. 