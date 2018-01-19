Clark County-At approximately 2:45 am Friday morning, Trooper Tate Rohlfing made a traffic stop on Interstate #65 near the 21 Mile Marker in Clark County north bound. The traffic stop was on a green GMC Safari for a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop trooper Rohlfing discovered two of the passengers inside of the van were wanted on arrest warrants out of Hamilton County, IN. Along with other troopers responding to the scene, a Jeffersonville City Police Officer with his police K-9 responded. When the K-9 sniffed at the vehicle it made a positive indication for controlled substances in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the people in the vehicle yielded a small amount of Methamphetamine. When troopers transported the arrested subjects to the jail, one of the arrested was found to have approximately five ounces of Methamphetamine hidden in his underwear next to his rectum. Arrested and Charges; David A. Stapleton, had meth in underwear, 27, of Noblesville, IN. Dealing in Methamphetamine 10 grams or more. Possession of Methamphetamine 28 grams or more. Trafficking with an Inmate. Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Identity Deception. False informing. Arrest Warrant; Hamilton County, Indiana. Bryan M. White, 29, of Noblesville, IN. Identify Deception. Visiting of a Common Nuisance. False informing. Arrest Warrant; Hamilton County, Indiana. Jennifer L. Ingalsbe, driver, 35, of Crawfordsville, IN. Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The arrested were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting their first court appearance. This investigation is continuing. Media Note-Photos of the arrested are attached to this news release along with the Methamphetamine seized. David Stapleton is the subject wearing the plain white t-shirt with his head tilted. Bryan White is wearing a white shirt with red insignia and red collar. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in this case.