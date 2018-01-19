Webstream: IHSAAtv.org. (no television) Hosted by Bob Lovell and Pat McKee.

Radio: IHSAA Champions Network hosted by Bob Lovell and Charlie Hall. Affiliates

Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast.

State Tournament Preview Show

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT.

Television: Fox Sports Indiana. Hosted by Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star, and Chris May of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.