|43rd Annual IHSAA Girls Tournament Pairings Show Sunday
|Friday, 19 January 2018 08:05
|
Find out where your favorite team will be playing Sunday, January 21, 2018, 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT (2 hours).
Webstream: IHSAAtv.org. (no television) Hosted by Bob Lovell and Pat McKee.
Radio: IHSAA Champions Network hosted by Bob Lovell and Charlie Hall. Affiliates
Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast.
State Tournament Preview Show
Thursday, January 25, 2018, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT.
Television: Fox Sports Indiana. Hosted by Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star, and Chris May of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.