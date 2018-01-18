Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

On Wednesday, January 17, at approximately 8:16 am, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg served a search warrant at 1511 Duncan Avenue in Jeffersonville. The search warrant was obtained by troopers through the Clark County Circuit Court #2 after conducting a drug investigation at the residence.

During the search, officers located approximately 71.56 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately 0.5 grams of Heroin, approximately 7.0 grams of Marijuana and Paraphernalia. They also recovered a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen out of Louisville, KY.

Below are the arrested and their charges.

Conner Mettling, 24, of 416 West Howard Street, Clarksville, IN; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic, Auto Theft, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of a Syringe.

Gabrielle Wagner, 19, of 1511 Duncan Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Dylan Kemp, 26, of 1511 Duncan Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Zackary Morgan, 31, 2202 Tunnel Mill Road, Charlestown, IN; Warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

All the arrested were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

This investigation is continuing.

Media Note-A photo of the drugs seized is attached to this news release. Photos of the arrested can be obtained by contacting the Clark County Jail.