By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation completed another step on the process to hire a new Superintendent during their January 8 meeting by hosting a public hearing. Becky Gardenour, previous President of the Board and president during the hearing, said “Indiana law requires that a public hearing be held on a proposed Superintendent contract before the board may vote on whether to approve a contract. The purpose of this hearing this evening is to allow the public the opportunity to provide input on the proposed contract for Dr. Brad Snyder.” “After the hearing this evening, the board will consider the public’s input and will vote on the proposed Superintendent contract at a public board meeting scheduled for January 29 at 6 p.m.,” she added. Less than a handful of residents spoke on the contract. Joseph Moore, of Georgetown, said his concerns were with how the previous referendums were handled. “The administration spent thousands on a hired gun consultant initially to justify the expenditures or bond referendum. If you reviewed the report, it was a farse,” he said. “I am worried about handing the reins over to someone heavily involved with that, and if there is a contract awarded I would ask that an audit be done on past expenditures at a minimum. My concern is it is too late to do anything about what happened last year but my concern is abuses in the future.” Dale Mann, who also spoke on the contract, said he was concerned that former superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard and former Chief Business Officer Fred McWhorter III left the corporation to close to each other. “When the CFO and CEO quit at the same time or about the same, they have audits. I would love to get a publicly [funded] audit. I would pay, as a taxpayer, to get an audit,” he said.