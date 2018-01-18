Enrich your day after the bell rings! The YMCA offers these wonderful enrichment programs through our After School Program, as well as a healthy snack, homework help, and physical activities.

Our After School Program is available at the YMCA for youth ages 5-14 years of age. Registration is always on-going, join us at any time throughout the year. We offer part-time (1-3 days a week) and full-time (4-5 days a week) options, and we are available any day that school is in session. We have a bus that comes to the YMCA from both Salem Community Schools and West Washington Schools. Curious to what our enrichment programming involves? *Too Good for Drugs and Violence Curriculum- Too Good for Drugs and Violence is an evidence based program. Through hands-on activities and lessons our youth are able to build resiliency skills, problem-solving initiatives, and coping abilities with peer pressure. *Library- The staff from the Salem Public Library will be coming to implement hands-on activities that range from science experiments, real life story replications and STEAM activities. *Computer Lab- Our youth will be able to use the Community Learning Center’s Computer Lab to engage in educational-based computer games. *STEM Activities- STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM projects mix all of these skills to help our youth use their imagination and skills to create and experiment. Each activity allows the students to experiment with trial and error in a way to test hypothesis. *Kid Fit Class- This fitness class is with Kim Beard, YMCA Wellness Coordinator and Fitness Instructor. Each class will differ from using weights, dancing, stretching and many other fitness pieces to get their blood pumping. *Fitness Friday- Fitness Friday is just that! A day of different fitness activities that vary from racing on the Expresso HD bicycles to doing yoga and playing sports. To learn more about our After School Program or to sign-up, contact Chelsey Miller at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call the Y at 812-882-9622. Visit us online at www.wcfymca.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest YMCA updates, news and, information.