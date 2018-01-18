Charlestown Township Trustee Tom Kendrick is is encouraging students to pursue scholarships for furthering their education. Any parent with high school students, especially seniors, Kendrick has donated 10 of The Ultimate Scholarship Guides! Two books are at the Charlestown Public Library in the reference section. There are eight copies at Charlestown High School, these copies can be found at the library, career center and the counselors office. Hopefully, these books can help the students collect scholarships making college more affordable. Apply for all scholarships that are available, students should make it a part time job! Information on 1.5 million scholarships, grants, and prizes is easily accessible in this revised directory with more than 300 new listings that feature awards indexed by career goal, major, academics, public service, talent, athletics, religion, ethnicity, and more. Each entry contains all the necessary information for students and parents to complete the application process, including eligibility requirements, how to obtain an application, how to get more information about each award, sponsor website listings, award amounts, and key deadlines. With scholarships for high school, college, graduate, and adult students, this guide also includes tips on how to conduct the most effective search, how to write a winning application, and how to avoid scams.