On Sunday, January 7, just after 1:30 p.m. Lafayette Township Fire Protection District was dispatched to 3549 Old Hill Rd for a structure fire.

Upon dispatch, it was noted that the house was filling with smoke and the home was being evacuated. LTPFD Quad 11 was on scene within 5 minutes of the dispatch.

There was smoke that could be seen from the outside of the home, coming from the attic.

Quad 11’s crew found the fire where a ceiling fan was located on the first floor.

Firefighters began to pull down the ceiling to gain access to the fire. The fire was doused and controlled with two, two-gallon water extinguishers. Firefighters had to extensively overhaul (remove burnt/burning material) the room where the fire started and where it spread to the attic.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be an electrical problem in origin.

Everyone living in the home and pets were able to escape without injury.

Other fire departments assisting with the fire were Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Co., and New Chapel EMS.