Washington County-Shortly after 6:30 pm Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a domestic situation with weapons at 102 Lapping Road, Hardinsburg, in Washington County. When deputies and troopers arrived on the scene they made contact with a male subject who stated he was the one who called 911.

He stated he and his ex-wife got into an argument earlier in the evening and he left the residence to run errands. He stated when he returned home his ex-wife, Katrina Heath, 49, threatened him with a firearm and allegedly fired a round from the gun. He stated he left the home and called 911. The female was allegedly in the home by herself.

A perimeter was set up around the home and shortly after this Indiana State Police Negotiators and SWAT members arrived.

At 9:18 pm, Heath, from the above mentioned address, surrendered to officers. She was taken into custody.

Heath was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder, criminal reckless with deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing loaded firearm at another person and resisting law enforcement.

At this point, Heath is just facing charges and is innocent of those charges until proven guilty in a court of law.

