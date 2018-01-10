The new year brought in a blast of cold weather, and Duke Energy is offering some tips for keeping energy costs under control while keeping you and your family warm.

Money-saving tips to combat the cold § Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home. § One of the easiest things customers can do to support heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy. § Have the HVAC system checked regularly by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to maintain efficiency and peak performance. Duke Energy offers qualified customers rebates to help offset the cost of replacing older HVAC units with more energy efficient ones. § Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home. § Replace standard bulbs with compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs or light emitting diodes (LED). CFLs and LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Visit Duke Energy’s online store for free and discounted bulbs: duke-energy.com/deals. § Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Ways to manage winter heating bills Duke Energy offers many free programs and tools to help customers better understand and manage their monthly energy expenses. § Budget Billing gives customers better control over their energy spending by establishing predictable monthly payments. § The company sends High Bill Alerts to customers when adverse weather may lead to a significant increase in energy costs. With the colder than normal temperatures, it also a good time to check on friends, neighbors and family members who may be elderly to ensure they have what they need to stay warm and that their emergency kits are ready in the event of an emergency.

