Trooper Rob Caudill from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg was traveling north while patrolling near the Scott/Clark County line on Interstate 65 on January 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m. When he neared the 23 Mile Marker he observed a red Mazda Miata in front of him drive off the roadway into the grass median and spin out of control. The vehicle then returned to the north bound lanes of travel and trooper Caudill activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and attempted to stop the driver for unsafe lane movement. The driver refused to stop and increased his speed attempting to allude trooper Caudill. The pursuit continued north to Exit 29 (Scottsburg) where the driver took the exit and went east on State Road 56. After pursuing the driver through several intersections and local streets, the driver went down a dead end road and attempted to turn around in a residential yard and crashed into a tree causing the vehicle to come to a stop. The driver then fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by trooper Caudill after deploying his Taser. After the driver, Jason Michael Baker, 39 of Sellersburg, was in custody, a search of him and his vehicle located suspected Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana and other controlled substances. Two guns, an AR-15 style rifle and an air fired handgun were located in the car. Baker was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Dealing in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Driving While Suspended. He was also wanted on a State Parole Warrant. He was incarcerated at the Scott County Jail. This investigation is continuing. Assisting agencies: Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsburg City Police Department and Scott County EMS.