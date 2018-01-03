|One in crash flown to Louisville
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 03 January 2018 00:00
|
On Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at approximately 2:35 pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a personal injury accident in the area of 10828 N Haleysburg Road.
The driver, Phillip mead II of Medora, was found to be unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was flown by air ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Washington County Ambulance Service, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Salem Fire Department.
Captain Ryan Larrimore with the Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.