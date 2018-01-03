Nonprofits with programs and projects that benefit youth in Clark and Floyd counties can apply for funding through the Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council Grants Program beginning January 1, 2018. Each year, the Youth Philanthropy Council, a program of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, accepts grant applications from nonprofits in Clark and Floyd counties. Nonprofits can apply for up to $1,000. The deadline for applications is 12:00 p.m., January 26, 2018. Crystal Gunther, director of community philanthropy for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana said, “This is an excellent opportunity for nonprofits, schools and other nonprofits organizations to make a greater impact in our community by applying for grants to support their youth related programs and projects.” Projects should meet one of the following objectives specific to youth: promote healthy development and a safe environment, provide opportunities to benefit the community, develop the skills of young people or develop positive relationships between youth and adults. While not required, there is a preference for organizations that involve youth in the planning and implementation of the program or project. Applications are available through the Community Foundation’s website, www.cfsouthernindiana.com, by clicking on YPC Grants. Organizations which have previously received funding from the Youth Philanthropy Council, should expend all of their previous funds and complete their final report before applying for another grant. The Youth Philanthropy Council is comprised of 19 high school students from seven different high schools in Clark and Floyd counties and is designed to encourage youth to give and serve in their communities and make philanthropy a habit for future generations. The youth work with adult volunteers and learn about servant leadership, volunteerism, and the important role philanthropy plays in our community. The youth are also in charge of a grant cycle each spring in which they review nonprofit grant applications and make award decisions. To date, the YPC has made grants totaling more than $109,000. For more information on the Youth Philanthropy Council, call the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana at (812) 948-4662 or visit www.cfsoutherninidana.com. ABOUT CFSI The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana was founded in 1991 as the region’s partner, resource and steward in philanthropy. The Foundation manages $102 million in charitable assets and nearly 220 individual funds – each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the Foundation awards millions in grants and scholarships and is a National Standards certified community foundation. For more information about the Community Foundation, contact 812-948-4662 or visit www.cfsouthernindiana.com.