Motorists traveling down Highway 62 have been watching new construction lining the road from Charlestown to Jeffersonville. With each new start of a building local residents begin to try to figure out what new business will be opening in the area. The newest edition became apparent to motorists when the famous red and white stripes developed on the building. Residents soon learned the new restaurant would be a KFC and the wait began. Earlier this month, the long wait paid off as the restaurant opened to a standing room only crowd. A well-established company joined the group on December 13 as AJS, Inc./KFC held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for their newest KFC located at 5501 Highway 62, near River Ridge, in Jeffersonville. The new KFC opened to standing room only as community leaders welcomed the new business. Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman and State Representative Ed Clere were two of the many on hand to welcome the business to the area. One Southern Indiana members along with AJS, Inc./KFC officials were eager to get the festivities started. Colonel Harland Sanders, portrayed by Jack Francis, was even on hand to help with the grand opening fun. The grand opening and ribbon cutting event began with a $500 cash drawing. The lucky winner of the drawing was Daniel Shepard of Westpoint Financial Group. After posing with AJS, Inc./KFC executives and Col. Sanders for a few pictures, the crowd learned Shepard was engaged to be married and thought his good luck would help with the cost of the upcoming wedding. The grand opening festivities continued as the standing room only crowd made their way outside. The front of the new building became the perfect back drop for the ribbon cutting. AJS, Inc./KFC officials came together for a group photo before the official ribbon cutting. After a few minutes, and the ribbon cutting picture, Shepard was seen speaking to a couple of women seated inside the new restaurant. Shepard had changed his mind and wanted to pay his good luck forward. He chose to donate the cash prize to the Center for Women and Families for their Christmas dinner. The ribbon cutting officially opened the newest restaurant for AJS, Inc./KFC. The new River Ridge location is their 26th restaurant. The Schleicher family owns KFC restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The family became part of the KFC family in 1977 after purchasing their first restaurant in Sellersburg. According to a release, Alice Schleicher, owner/operator of AJS, Inc./KFC chose to locate near the River Ridge Commerce Center because of “the growth of business and the thousands of jobs located there.” Fans of KFC began lining the red carpet around 5 a.m. the morning of the grand opening. The first 25 customers in line received free $5 fill ups for a year. Schleicher concluded, in the release, “our cooks and team members are ready to go, and we’re excited to welcome the community to our new location. We invite everyone to stop by and try some of the Colonel’s hand breaded and freshly prepared chicken.”