During routine maintenance by the Washington County Highway Department it was discovered the wood flooring was found to be rotten on the iron bridge in Pekin.

For safety reasons the higway department decided to close the bridge at that time.

During the week of December 11 work to replace the wood flooring began and was expected to be complete around January 1, but work was completed earlier.

The cost of construction was estimated to be around $20,000.

Pictured at right is the iron bridge in Pekin. It had been closed since wood planks were discovered to be rotten during a routine inspection.