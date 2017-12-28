By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees took some time out of their December 11 meeting to make these recognitions: The board and Highland Hills Middle School Principal Bill Krammes recognized PE and Health teacher Joe Perkins, School Nurse Robyn Fox, Assistant Principal Emily Hatten and School Resource Officer Mark Spurgeon for their role in saving a student’s life. “Each of these people played an integral part in saving the life of young lady that stopped breathing on our tennis courts. Joe was the first one there because she was in his class. He called the office and spoke to Robyn and said I think she is having a seizure. We were trying to keep her calm and Emily and Mark were there. As time went on, it got worse and worse and she stopped breathing. Luckily, they resuscitated her back. They did a wonderful job. (The student) is still here because of them,” said Krammes. Michelle Ginkins, Principal at New Albany High School, recognized Senior Ian Kimbell who received a composite score of 36 on the ACT. Kimbell is the second senior at New Albany to be recognized for receiving a 36. The board also recently acknowledged senior Harrison Knable. Eric Reid, Director of Transportation, recognized bus driver David Best, who in has been driving for the corporation for 59 years. Best received certificates from the corporation as well as the office of Indiana’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Best said “I enjoy my work and I love my kids and I love their parents…It is a good corporation. This corporation is the greatest I have ever worked for and I love it. I love my job.” The Floyd Central High School newspaper, The Bagpiper, was recognized for being named Newspaper of the Year at the IU Southeast Media Day in October and at the Indiana High School Press Association they were named a Hoosier Star award. This is the 6th time in 7 years they have received that honor. Newspaper Advisor Jim Lang said “Thank you for the recognition tonight. The newspaper of the year recognition at IUS is a local competition and we were competing against 14 other local schools and this is 14 years in a row we have won that award. The Hoosier Star is the state championships.”