By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County School Corporation Board of Trustees received an update on referendum projects during their meeting on December 11. The school board heard about the status of the following projects: Green Valley Elementary School: The structural steel has been erected and exterior and interior walls are continuing to be formed. During the next quarter, the school will have completed exterior walls, and the process of installing bricks and windows will start. In addition, drywall will be hung. Highland Hills Middle School: The project is nearing completion and crews are cleaning and move off the site soon. Prosser Career Center: Building pads and footings for additions are in and work on mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems is underway. The next quarter will feature foundation walls and structural steel. Slate Run Elementary: The building has been demolished and site demolition and earthwork will continue into the next quarter. Bill Wiseheart, Director of Facilities, said he was pleased with the progress. “Things are going well. We have had some change orders but nothing that wasn’t in the budget. We are under budget at this time.” Interim superintendent Brad Snyder also discussed the progress of the projects and even the possibility of broadening it and considering what to do with money that may be left over after projects are complete. “Our budget has been very favorable. I do not want to end the budget with an enormous amount of money and have to retool,” Snyder said. Snyder proposed several options including using additional funds from the referendum for additional classrooms at Greenville Elementary School and to create a soccer field in the location of the current Green Valley Elementary. Snyder requested authorization from the board to look into both the additional classrooms at Greenville and the soccer field at Green Valley and challenge the architects to weigh in on the feasibility of each. Despite several ideas being presented, the board gave Snyder the authority to have the architects look into the two projects he initially proposed by a vote of 7-0. In addition, during the meeting the board also: Approved the authority for the corporation to look at purchasing of the property at 1823 Shelby St. Snyder said the homeowner called the office and asked if the board would be interested in the property. Discussed the need to fill a vacancy on the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library board of trustees. The board has the ability to appoint on person their behalf. The board agreed that Snyder will collect letters of interest from community members and move forward with a recommendation to the board next month. A discussion about the 2019-2020 school calendar was held. The discussion centered around the idea restoring the school calendar from the current balanced system to a more traditional one. If chosen to do this in the 2019-2020 school year, the corporation will follow suit that other corporations have done including Greater Clark, West Clark and Clarksville Community. The board did agree that the 2018-19 school year is already set and will not change. The discussion will be continued during a Jan. 29 work session.