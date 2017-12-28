Loralee Potter has been named the recipient of a four-year, full tuition scholarship as the Washington County Community Foundation 2018 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. “It’s a huge honor to be selected to continue the Lilly legacy in Washington County. I’m incredibly humbled and very excited to continue on to the next phase of my life. This scholarship will accompany me throughout the four years of my undergraduate experience and will allow me to have experiences and make memories that wouldn’t have been possible any other way. I’m very thankful to have grown up in this generous, beautiful county and to have been raised in the Salem community and I can’t wait to give back to it all that it’s given me,” stated Potter. Loralee plans on pursuing a degree in Business and Science and is leaning towards attending Indiana University Bloomington, IUPUI, or Butler. She is a senior at Salem High School where she is President of the Science Club, Art Club officer, member of Spanish Club, Science Olympiad competitor, Student Council member, multi-year member of the Homecoming Committee, and All-Conference and Regional Qualifier for the Golf team as well as other activities. Potter participates in several community service projects such as an officer for the Washington County Youth Foundation, assistant for the 3rd Grade STEM Club, reader for the Happily Ever After Project, Relay for Life, Jump Start program, canned food drives, painting murals at the school, Christmas Assistance Program, volunteered at blood drives, and was a key member in the plastic cap recycling program. She has been a Congressional Art Competition participant, attended the Lugar Symposium, paged for State Representative Steve Davisson, State Science Olympiad qualifier, and has excelled in academics. Forty applications were turned in for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship to the Washington County Community Foundation. The WCCF has developed a score sheet and ranking based on criteria that includes: GPA, SAT/ACT scores, Financial Need, First Generation College Student, Activities, Community Service, Honors/Awards, and Essay. The top students are then chosen to interview in front of the WCCF Scholarship Committee. After the Washington County Community Foundation scholarship committee narrowed the field to three nominees, the finalists’ names were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for the selection of the recipients. ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 31 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree. There were 142 scholarships awarded statewide. Washington County Community Foundation is a nonprofit public charity established in 1993 to serve donors, award grants, and provide leadership to improve Washington County forever