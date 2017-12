The Eastern Starz dance team traveled to Lebanon High School Saturday for an Indiana High School Dance Team Association competition and took first in both face and pom.

The Starz are under the direction of Kristina Frakes. She is pictured at right with seniors Baylie Young and Rosie Sorrell.

The entire team is pictured above after last Saturday’s competition in Lebanon.

The next competition will be January 20 at Greenfield Central.