|Local students presented Rising Star Awards
|Wednesday, 20 December 2017 10:31
The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) is proud to present the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2019.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement. The Class of 2019 is surely promised success with the list of scholars below.
Please join IASP in congratulating these students on all they have already achieved, as well as offering support and encouragement as they continue their accomplishments and expand their knowledge, growth
and leadership skills well into the future.
The following is a list of students who were recognized:
Charlestown High School
Chase Fellows, Ryan Haymon
Valerie Webb and Isabelle Zimmerman.
Ethan Brown, Peter Didelot, Greg Jekel and Caleb Yankey.
Brandon Bryant, Dalton Pinaire, Katie Schlesener and Carter Williams
Elizabeth Combs, John Kaufer, Jessica Smith and Taylen Smith
Lilly Hatton, Robert Kellems, Caden Smith and Abraham Tillquist
Mid/High School
Andrea Blackwell, Erin Daniels, Emma Graebe and Julius Madula.
Kaitlyn Colglazier, Alyssa Hammack, James Huff and Rebecca McKinley.
High School
Kaylee Cheatham, Hattie Griffitts, Riley Guetig and Emma Miller.
Rising Stars of Indiana is recognizing students for the 2nd time, as a complement to the Indiana Academic All-Stars recognition program for high school seniors, now in its 32nd year.
The Indiana Association of School Principals, through its Department of Student Programs, provides extra-curricular activities for students in grades 4 - 12. During the 2016-17 school year, over 41,000 students representing every Indiana county participated in IASP sponsored activities.
Programs include Indiana Academic All-Stars, Indiana Academic Spell Bowl,
Indiana Academic Decathlon, Indiana Academic Super Bowl, M.A.T.H. Bowl, Science Bowl, Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest, Student Day At the Legislature, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
For more information, visit www.iasp.org.