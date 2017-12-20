Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement. The Class of 2019 is surely promised success with the list of scholars below.

Please join IASP in congratulating these students on all they have already achieved, as well as offering support and encouragement as they continue their accomplishments and expand their knowledge, growth

and leadership skills well into the future.

The following is a list of students who were recognized:

Charlestown High School

Chase Fellows, Ryan Haymon

Valerie Webb and Isabelle Zimmerman.



Floyd Central High School

Ethan Brown, Peter Didelot, Greg Jekel and Caleb Yankey.



Eastern High School

Brandon Bryant, Dalton Pinaire, Katie Schlesener and Carter Williams



Lanesville Jr/Sr High School

Elizabeth Combs, John Kaufer, Jessica Smith and Taylen Smith



North Harrison High School

Lilly Hatton, Robert Kellems, Caden Smith and Abraham Tillquist



New Washington

Mid/High School

Andrea Blackwell, Erin Daniels, Emma Graebe and Julius Madula.



Salem High School

Kaitlyn Colglazier, Alyssa Hammack, James Huff and Rebecca McKinley.



West Washington Jr/Sr.

High School

Kaylee Cheatham, Hattie Griffitts, Riley Guetig and Emma Miller.

Rising Stars of Indiana is recognizing students for the 2nd time, as a complement to the Indiana Academic All-Stars recognition program for high school seniors, now in its 32nd year.

The Indiana Association of School Principals, through its Department of Student Programs, provides extra-curricular activities for students in grades 4 - 12. During the 2016-17 school year, over 41,000 students representing every Indiana county participated in IASP sponsored activities.

Programs include Indiana Academic All-Stars, Indiana Academic Spell Bowl,

Indiana Academic Decathlon, Indiana Academic Super Bowl, M.A.T.H. Bowl, Science Bowl, Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest, Student Day At the Legislature, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.

For more information, visit www.iasp.org.