The traffic stop involved a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck being driven by Oscar Kays, 79, from Huston Drive in Jeffersonville. During the traffic stop Kays became combative and pulled a handgun and shot at Trooper Evans.

Trooper Evans was struck in the head but was able to return shots at Kays while he was fleeing the scene. Trooper Evans got back to his police car and gave chase a short distance but Kays was able to escape and returned to his home on Huston Drive where he was taken into custody by the Jeffersonville City Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Trooper Evans was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries. He was released on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kays was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, with unknown injuries. At this time it is unknown if Trooper Morgenn Evans shots wounded Oscar Kays or if he was wounded by his own gun or debris from the shots fired.

After his release from the University of Louisville Hospital Kays was charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Trooper Morgenn Evans has been a trooper since October of 2016.