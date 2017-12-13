That’s according to Casey’s Financial Analyst Sam Knezevic.

“We’re excited to be opening up a store in Pekin and getting it up and running.”

Knezevic said initially he expects the store to bring 20 jobs to the community, 10 full-time and 10 part-time.

At this point Casey’s hasn’t started the hiring process, but Knezevic said those looking to apply should check caseys.com often.

“As we get closer to the open date we will also put signage at the location about accepting new hires,” he said.”

When choosing a new location, Knezevic said Pekin really fit the profile of the kind of communities Casey’s wants to be part of.

“We have a store development team that scowers the area across the state, looking for towns just like Pekin,” he said. “There are a lot of factors we look for. More than half of our stores are in small towns under 5,000. It’s kind of our niche. Pekin fit the profile!”

The location at the corner of State Road 60 and Shorts Corner Road was also a selling point.

Knezevic said Casey’s looks for the “main corner in town” and the old Newlon’s location fit that bill.

“This site checked all the boxes,” he said. “We found the parcel that fit the profile and decided to move forward with it.”

There is a Casey’s General Store in Salem and the success of that store also played a role in choosing the Pekin community.