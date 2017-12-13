Clark County 911 Dispatch received numerous calls about two vehicles traveling over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65 approaching the nine mile marker on December 8 at approximately 11:09 a.m. The callers stated it appeared that one vehicle was chasing the other vehicle. One of the vehicles, a 2013 Chrysler attempted to exit and crashed at exit nine, Sellersburg. The driver, identified as Billy Dale Huttsell, 24, of Marysville, was ejected from the car and sustained serious injuries. While rendering aid one of the troopers on the scene asked Huttsell what happened. He told officer’s someone rammed his car. Huttsell was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Several witnesses gave information on the other vehicle that was involved, a greyish colored Ford Crown Victoria. Later in the evening, troopers located the Crown Victoria involved in the crash in Scottsburg. Troopers made a traffic stop on the vehicle and James Paul White, 32, of Scottsburg, was driving. White stated he had a confrontation with Huttsell in the parking lot at the Kohl’s department store in New Albany. The argument was over an alleged theft. He stated Huttsell left the Kohl’s store and he followed him eventually resulting in Huttsell crashing. Huttsell was taken into custody by troopers. While troopers were interacting with Billy Dale Huttsell at the crash scene and White when they located him after the crash, both subjects were in possession of illegal substances. Huttsell was arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine and Prior Active Warrant out of Clark County. He is being held by Louisville Metro Corrections awaiting extradition to Indiana. White was arrested and charged with: Clark County charges: Escape, Criminal Recklessness with a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving; Scott County charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. White was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail. This investigation is continuing.