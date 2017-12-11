Harrison County-On November 27th, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg received a report of a Burglary from a new construction site located on Fairview Church Road in rural Harrison County. During the theft, new appliances and other construction materials were stolen totaling over $4,500.00. The victim stated he had a theft of propane tanks from the property a couple of weeks earlier but did not report it. He stated he did however hide a camera on the property in case anything else happened. He stated he had captured a vehicle and two individuals on the camera from this theft. Troopers viewed the video and saw two people allegedly stealing the items the victim had reported. The vehicle they were in appeared to be a 1990’s Chevrolet Astro van. A search for the vehicle and suspects was immediately initiated. A break in the case came yesterday when a Harrison County Deputy located the vehicle on State Road #337 in Corydon. The Harrison County Deputy immediately contacted troopers who then went to the residence. As troopers spoke to two individuals at the home they started noticing items that matched the description of the items taken from the home on Fairview Church Road. After confirming stolen items troopers placed two individuals under arrest. All the stolen items from the Fairview Church Road theft were recovered. ARRESTED: Jonathon L. Taylor, 35, from English, IN, was charged with Burglary and Theft. Buster L. Embry, 41, from Corydon, IN, was charged with Burglary and Theft. Both subjects were incarcerated at the Harrison County Jail. Media Note-Photos of the arrested are attached to this news release. Jonathon L. Taylor has a University of Louisville lanyard around his neck and Buster L. Embry has on the dark colored short sleeve shirt. This investigation is continuing.