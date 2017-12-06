Washington County Theatre will hold open auditions for The Bottle Tree, a new play by Beth Kander. The auditions will be Monday and Tuesday, December 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room located on the lower level of the Salem Library. Those attending are asked to enter through the doors located off the parking lot on the South side of the library or those facing East Mulberry Street on the North side. Washington County Theatre has been awarded the honor of being the first theatre in the country to produce The Bottle Tree since its release to the public. During the development process, the show was seen twice in contests where it won both times. Once in a community college production and finally, in a professional production in Chicago where it won critical acclaim. In The Bottle Tree, gun violence in America is explored through the story of a small town girl with a big bad legacy. Years after a tragic shooting at East Maple High, all of Maple County Mississippi, is still traumatized; perhaps no one more so than shy, sarcastic Alley, the little sister of the infamous shooter. With fragility, tenacity, and a sharp sense of humor, Alley is haunted by past ghosts and jolted into new worlds with few easy answers--and as she gradually realizes, so is everyone else. When everyone around you is also a little broken, how can anyone begin to piece themselves back together? Young love, old guilt, laughter and lingering scars all keep the girl, the town and Alley’s symbolic “bottle tree” on the verge of shattering. There are eight exciting parts available (3 men, 5 women) ages 18-70. Those auditioning should bring head shots or selfie and their calendar with all conflicts through mid-March of 2018. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Show dates will be March 9-11. For detailed character descriptions and answers to other questions or to have an audition form e-mailed in advance, contact John Hardaway at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it